Cyberpunk 2077 finally updated with its Ray Tracing: Overdrive mode for NVIDIA GPUs

PC gamers who bought Cyberpunk 2077 have been waiting for this update for a while, and it's finally here. The 1.62 update of CD Projekt RED's sci-fi RPG has added the new Ray Tracing: Overdrive mode as a "technology preview."

The new mode transforms the visuals of the game with full ray tracing for an even more realistic lighting tone. However, it currently only supports NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs (4070 Ti and above), and the GeForce RTX 3090 GPU, but the latter only at 1080p resolution and just at 30 fps. Once the update is applied, gamers can go to Settings > Graphics > Quick Preset to enable the new ray tracing mode.

Since this is a technology preview, CD Projekt RED says gamers who use the mode right now " might experience some issues". Having said that, the developer added that it will "continue working on and improving this feature."

While the Ray Tracing: Override mode only supports a few NVIDIA GPUs, any graphics card with ray tracing support and 8GB of VRAM can use the new path-traced screenshots option in Photo Mode. CD Projekt RED states:

If your graphics card has more than 8GB VRAM and this option is still greyed out, it means you need to lower your in-game resolution. Note that the higher the resolution and the less powerful the GPU is, the longer it will take to take a screenshot (between a few seconds to several minutes). You can enable Path Tracing for Photo Mode in Settings > Graphics in the Ray Tracing section.

In addition to this new mode, the Cyberpunk 2077 1.62 update adds support for the NVIDIA DLAA anti-aliasing mode for GeForce RTX cards, along with Intel Xe Super Sampling 1.1 upscaling support. Finally, the game's Benchmark mode has added some new features including PC specs, the GPU driver version, and selected settings in the results screen.

You can get the PC version of Cyberpunk 2077 for $49.99 right now on Amazon.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.