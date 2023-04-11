You could win a custom Redfall Xbox Series X console from Bethesda Softworks

We are fast approaching the release of Redfall, the long-awaited vampire-themed first-person shooter from developer Arkane Studios and publisher Bethesda Softworks. However, people have a chance to win a custom Xbox Series X console from Arkane and Bethesda with some very cool, and very creepy, Redfall artwork.

The contest is on the Bethesda website, and it involves participating in a "Choose Your Own Adventure" style of interactive story. You will go through the story playing as one of the game's characters, Layla Ellison, as she goes to take out one of the big bad vampires called the Night Manager. You pick which choices Layla must make to destroy the vampire. Choose poorly, and you have to start again. Choose wisely and you get an entry into the contest which runs from now until Tuesday, May 2 at 10 am Eastern time. The full giveaway rules can be read here (PDF).

Here's what the contest description says:

Survive your journey through Redfall and share your experience on Twitter or Facebook to be entered to win a custom Redfall Xbox Series X and controller. Post with the hashtags #TakeBackRedfall and #Sweepstakes to be entered to win. Get your entries in before the game launches on May 2. Two winners will be selected.

Out of all the entries received, there will be a random drawing where one winner will get the custom Xbox Series X Redfall console. Another randomly picked winner will get an Xbox wireless controller with Redfall artwork. The contest is open to US residents, along with people in Belgium, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, or the United Kingdom.

The game itself is due for release on May 2 as well, for Microsoft's Xbox Series X and S consoles and the PC. You can preorder the game now on Amazon.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.