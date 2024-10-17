Microsoft Planner for the web is now available for Targeted release organization users

Over a month ago, in September, Microsoft confirmed it would release a version of its new Planner app for Teams on the web. Today, the company has confirmed that the new Planner web app is now available to access for Targeted release organization users.

In a blog post, Microsoft stated it is looking to get more feedback from those early Targeted release users before making the web version of the Planner app available to more users. Those larger organization users can now go to the Planner website to check it out. Those same users can send any feedback or issues with the web version by clicking on the Feedback button, which can be found at the top right corner of the Planner web app.

Microsoft adds that individual Planner app customers will have to wait to check out the new web version, as the company only offers the early Targeted release version for its big organization subscribers. If you believe your organization should get access to the Targeted early release of Planner for the web, you can contact your company's IT admin to see if they can sign up the organization for this early release.

As with the previously released Teams app version, the new web-based edition of the Microsoft Planner app combines the features of several apps, including Microsoft To Do, the older version of Planner, and Microsoft Project for the web. It also supports the generative AI features included in Microsoft Copilot.

People who have access to the paid premium plan in the Planner app on the web will also be able to access some extra features such as the Timeline view, custom fields, task history, team workload, managing goals, and more.

Microsoft has not yet revealed when the new Planner app for the web will be made available for all Microsoft 365 users.