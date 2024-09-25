The Microsoft Planner app in Teams adds new accessiblity features and more

Microsoft launched the new version of its Planner app in Teams back in April and afterwards, it added a number of new features and improvements. Today, the company offered news on even more improvements that it has added to the Planner app.

In a blog post, Microsoft revealed that it has taken some time to add some accessibility improvements to the Planner app in Teams. Those improvements are as follows:

Corrected instruction for the label menu in the task details page : We've made it easier to understand and use the label menu, ensuring that everyone can effectively categorize their tasks.

: We've made it easier to understand and use the label menu, ensuring that everyone can effectively categorize their tasks. Edit key dates associated with a task using a keyboard : You can now edit start and due dates using your keyboard, making it more convenient for users who prefer keyboard navigation.

: You can now edit start and due dates using your keyboard, making it more convenient for users who prefer keyboard navigation. Narrator now correctly reads selected values for task’s priority and progress fields

Also, Microsoft says that the Grid view in the Planner app now has a labels column. The blog post stated:

We’ve commonly heard this feature request from customers and hope this feature makes it easier for you to track progress and manage your projects. Try it out by navigating to Grid view for any basic plan and selecting “Add label” for any task in the Labels column. You can edit the name of the label by selecting the label on the task, and filter by label to get a more granular view of your plan.

The Planner team has also fixed some bugs specifically for the My Day page in the app. The fixes should allow users of the app to correctly see any To Do tasks that are due to be completed today along with any new tasks created in My Day.

While the Planner team has been working to improve the Teams version of the app, it also announced recently it will launch the web version of the Planner app sometime in the near future.