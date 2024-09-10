Microsoft will launch the web version of the new Planner app in the coming weeks

In April, Microsoft launched the new version of its Planner app in Teams. Since then, the company has been adding new features and improvements to that app over the last several months. Today, Microsoft revealed that the web version of the Planner app will soon be available to Microsoft 365 subscribers.

In a blog post, Microsoft said it has been listening to feedback from users of the Planner app on Teams to help develop the web version. It added:

When rolled out to your organization, users with a Microsoft 365 license who visit Planner for the web at https://planner.cloud.microsoft will receive the new Microsoft Planner experience, bringing together the simplicity of Microsoft To Do, the collaboration of Microsoft Planner, the power of Microsoft Project for the web and the intelligence of Microsoft Copilot into a simple, familiar experience with a rich set of capabilities for individual and team work management.

The upcoming Planner app for the web will allow users to view all of their plans, projects, and to-do lists in one location. It will also have the My Tasks view, so you can access all of your assignments and manage your priority tasks with the My Day view. There will also be several ways to organize your tasks, such as Grid, Board, Charts, Schedule, and others.

Users who sign up for the paid premium plan in the Planner app on the web will also be able to access extra features, including a preview of Copilot, the Timeline view, custom fields, task history, team workload, managing goals, and others.

Microsoft says that Planner on the Web will be available first for Microsoft 365 tenants who have chosen to get the Targeted release updates. After that, it will be rolled out to the other Microsoft 365 users.

Finally, Microsoft will hold an online AMA about the new Planner app on September 17 at 9 am Pacific time (noon Eastern time).