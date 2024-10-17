Alan Wake 2: The Lake House expansion is out October 22, promises even more horror

The second and final expansion coming to Alan Wake 2 just received a gameplay trailer during the Xbox Partner Preview broadcast today. As seen above, the horror elements seems to have been turned to 11 for this expansion. The recently leaked release date also turned to be accurate, with Remedy Entertainment's Alan Wake 2: The Lake House releasing on October 22.

The expansion has players taking the role of a new protagonist, FBC Agent Estevez, portrayed by Janina Gavankar. Esteve's adventure takes place in Cauldron Lake, connecting the storylines of Alan Wake and Control again as she investigates the Lake House research station.

The Lake House is described as an experience that "lean into the horror side of things" again, much like the base game's Valhalla Nursing Home sequence.

"Control explores horror themes as well of course,” explains game director Kyle Rowley, "but with Alan Wake 2 being a survival horror game we just felt that the world of Control provides some rather harrowing elements for us to lean into and scare players with."

A brand-new enemy named The Painted are entering the game with the expansion too. Remedy says this new horror can move in and out of supernatural paint on surfaces found in the latest levels. Players will have to watch out for their powerful melee attacks.

As for when is this expansion set in the main game's timeline, the Lake House's storyline is said to be taking place in parallel to Alan Wake 2's opening bits with Saga. When Estevez and Saga meet up, this storyline has already unfolded.

The Lake House expansion is included in the Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition and the game's expansion pass, which also includes access to the Night Springs Expansion. Alan Wake 2 is available on PC via the Epic Games Store and on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles, and the expansion is hitting the same platforms.