Microsoft posts official guide on Windows local account recovery with password reset disk

Microsoft had recently published a guide on how users can switch from a Local account to a Microsoft account on their Windows PC on its official website. After posting the guide though, the company also updated it to then include a separate section for migrating from a Microsoft Account to a Local account. While Microsoft had, for some reason removed that portion, the company has backtracked and restored it perhaps due to the backlash.

While the restored walkthrough mostly remains in its original state, the company has made one change to the section. It has now added a small portion talking about Local account recovery using a password reset disk.

Microsoft has also published a new page on its website about password reset disks and how to set one up. The tech giant writes:

Creating a password reset disk is a precautionary measure that allows you to reset your Windows local account password in case you forget it. The password reset disk is a USB flash drive that acts as a recovery tool, providing you with a way to regain access to your files and settings in case you forget your password. It’s particularly useful because it can save you from the hassle of losing access to your account and data, especially if you do not use a Microsoft account that can reset passwords online. Here are the steps to create a password reset disk. Make sure you're signed in with your local account. This option isn't available for Microsoft accounts Plug a USB flash drive into your device In the search box on the taskbar, type Control Panel, and then choose it from the list of results In the Control Panel search box, type create password reset Select Create a password reset disk, and follow the remaining instructions When you're finished, remove the USB flash drive and keep it in a safe place Note: you don't have to create a new disk when you change your password.

You can view the page here on Microsoft's official website.