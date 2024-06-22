Microsoft apparently hates it when you switch from Microsoft Account to Local account

Microsoft, this month, quietly published quite a few guides as well as requirements on its official website. The most recent ones have been about Wi-Fi 7 and printer support.

On the other hand, the guides include ones on how to Save, Use and Manage Windows 11 Passkeys, how to enable TPM and VBS-powered Enhanced Security Sign-in (ESS), and one which talks about passwordless sign-ins using the Microsoft Account (MSA).

Speaking of MSA, Microsoft recently published a guide on how users can switch from a Local account to a Microsoft account on their Windows PC. After posting the guide though, the company also updated it to then include a separate section for migrating from a Microsoft Account to a Local account.

Microsoft published the guide despite clearly not liking it as it explained in a portion of the article why it still "recommends a Microsoft Account" over a local one. It wrote:

Important: Microsoft recommends using a Microsoft account, not a local account, when signing in to Windows. Using a Microsoft account in Windows allows for seamless integration of Microsoft services, enhanced security, and sync across devices, unlike a local account.

However, since then, this portion and the entire section which contained the guide for switching from an MSA to a Local account has been removed entirely. If you are wondering, here is what Microsoft had posted:

You can use the Settings app to switch your Microsoft account to a local account. Important: Microsoft recommends using a Microsoft account, not a local account, when signing in to Windows. Using a Microsoft account in Windows allows for seamless integration of Microsoft services, enhanced security, and sync across devices, unlike a local account. In the Settings app on your Windows device, select Accounts > Your info , or use the following shortcut: Your info

Select Sign in with a l ocal account instead . You'll see this link only if you're using a Microsoft account

Type the username, password, and password hint. The username must be different than any others on the device

Select Next, then select Sign out and finish. Sign back in with your new local account

At the moment it is unclear if the previous version of this support page will back up again in the case Microsoft is making some changes to the guide. However, it would seem unusual as the guide itself is simple and comprehensive.