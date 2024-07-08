Some important Apple Watch Series 10 health features might not be available until next year

Apple is working on a bunch of smartwatches expected to launch this year. Notably, apart from the Apple Watch Series 10 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, the Cupertino-based company is also working on the next generation of the Apple Watch SE. It is rumored that the new-gen Apple Watch SE could be made out of plastic to cut costs.

Now, new information about the upcoming Apple Watch Series 10 has appeared online. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the Apple Watch Series 10 is speculated to feature bigger screens, a thinner design, and faster performance.

In his Power On newsletter, Gurman notes that both Apple Watch Series 10 watches, codenamed N217 and N218, would feature bigger screens. He further claimed that the screens would be "about as large as the one found on the Apple Watch Ultra."

The information by Gurman corroborates a previous leak, which suggested that the bigger version of the Apple Watch Series 10 features a 2-inch display, bigger than the Apple Watch Ultra's 1.93-inch display. Gurman also added that the upcoming Apple Watch Series 10 will be thinner but will have the same design as previous versions.

According to the newsletter, both the Apple Watch Series 10 and the Apple Watch Ultra 3 are expected to pack a powerful processor, which would help bring some AI (Apple Intelligence) features. However, Gurman adds that Apple currently has no plans to bring the full suite of Apple Intelligence features to smartwatches.

One of the important points that Gurman points out is that the Apple Watch Series 10, which is expected to feature blood pressure monitoring and sleep apnea features, may not be available on the upcoming smartwatch until next year.

The report suggests that Apple's hypertension technology for the Apple Watch Series 10 "hasn’t been as reliable as hoped during testing." And because of the reliability issues, Apple may be forced "to postpone the release beyond this year."

Gurman further claims that even when the feature becomes available, it won't show the exact systolic and diastolic readings; instead, it will show blood pressure trends over time. This is similar to how the body temperature feature on the Apple Watch currently works. The sleep apnea feature is tied to blood oxygen saturation data, the monitoring of which is banned in the US because of an ITC import ban.