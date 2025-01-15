Bing no longer pretends to be Google, but it still tries hard to make you stay

Several days ago, users noticed some odd behavior on Microsoft's Bing search engine. Upon typing "Google," Bing would turn itself into a "Google Search from Wish" lookalike to trick inexperienced users into believing they are on Google, while in reality, they were still on Bing. This shameless trick sparked quite a negative response from users and Google executives, claiming "New year, old Microsoft."

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but Microsoft spoofing the Google homepage is another tactic in its long history of tricks to confuse users & limit choice.



New year; new low @Microsoft https://t.co/LKSNNKB7Hy — Parisa Tabriz (@laparisa) January 6, 2025

Fortunately, after a few days, Microsoft caved in and rolled back that controversial change (via The Verge). However, Bing is still trying hard to stop you from using Google Search. Typing "Google" in Bing now opens a regular list of search results, but at the top, you are presented with another search bar. Bing automatically places focus on it, so anything you type goes through Bing. Interestingly, you can still get the old Google-like Bing UI. All it takes is typing "Google" into that search box.

Fortunately, the updated UI is less shameless than the now-rolled-back version, plus Microsoft lets you dismiss the fake search bar by pressing X in the top-right corner.

Microsoft's attempt to disguise Bing as Google is just another chapter in the ever-going saga of Microsoft doing shady stuff to enforce its services and limit user choice. Google, with its search and browser, is Microsoft's principal target as the company tries to disrupt Google's overwhelming market share.

Sadly, these attempts only prey on inexperienced users and annoy the living thing out of enthusiasts. Bing is alright, and Edge is a good browser, but Microsoft just cannot help but ruin its products' reputation with dark patterns, annoying blocks, and other hostile behaviors.