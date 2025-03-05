Samsung officially confirms stable One UI 7 update arriving in April

The only Samsung device running the stable One UI 7 update is the Galaxy S25 series, which was launched earlier this year. Other than the recently launched budget Galaxy F06, which runs a trickled-down version of One UI 7, One UI Core—designed specifically for budget phones—no other Samsung device has picked up the One UI stable update.

While Samsung has officially refrained from commenting on the stable One UI 7 release timeline, it was recently reported that a few more beta updates were in the queue before the stable update was released. Finally, Samsung has come forward and officially announced, bringing good news for Galaxy users waiting for the stable One UI 7 update.

In an official newsroom post, Samsung not only confirmed the beta program for older Galaxy models, such as the Galaxy Z Flip6, Fold6, Galaxy S23 series, Tab S10 series, and A55 but also shared that the stable One UI 7 update will start rolling out in April. The first device to pick up the stable One UI 7 update will be the Galaxy S24 series.

Regarding the beta program, the One UI 7 beta program for the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6 will start on March 6 in India, Korea, the UK, and the US. The update will follow suit to other older devices.

The One UI 7 update brings a lot of new enhancements, and AI features, and is considered one of the biggest One UI updates ever released by Samsung. In related news, a reliable tipster has also shared that Samsung might skip One UI 7 point releases, such as the One UI 7.1 and One UI 7.1.1, and directly release the One UI 8 update.