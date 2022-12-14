Microsoft releases final Edge Dev update in 2022 with several new features for Sidebar

Edge insiders testing preview builds of the browser can download a new update in the Dev Channel. Version 110.0.1556.0 is now available with several new features for the Edge Sidebar and a traditionally massive list of bugfixes, minor improvements, and other changes.

Updates for the recently introduced Sidebar feature are the highlight of the latest release. You can now resize the Sidebar, enable or disable push notifications, mute and unmute websites, and access search.

Microsoft has also noted that this is the last feature update for the browser in the Dev Channel in 2022. The company will continue pushing weekly updates once the holiday season is over.

What is new in Microsoft Edge Dev 110.0.1556.0?

New features:

Sidebar pane can now be resized.

Sidebar now has mute/unmute menu.

Sidebar apps now support push notifications.

You can now access Sidebar search in PWAs. WebView2: Gamepad data fetch has been added to the gameinput API from the Microsoft GDK.

Added "Toggle Visibility" menu item under "View" tab in WinForms. Enterprise: New policy: (Note: Updates to documentation and administrative templates may not have occurred yet)

Added SearchInSidebarEnabled policy.

Added WorkspacesNavigationSettings policy.

Reliability improvements and bugfixes:

Fixed a crash when playing the Surf game.

Fixed a browser crash when adding a 3rd party site to Sidebar.

Fixed browser crash related to Sidebar.

Fixed browser crash when activating the Mini Menu.

Fixed browser crash issue after some period of activity usage.

Fixed Restore tabs prompt at every launch due to a crash. iOS: Fixed browser crash related to Collections.

Fixed browser crash when switching accounts.

Fixed browser crash related to tooltips window.

Fixed browser crash related to the reading list. Android: Fixed browser crash when switching accounts.

Fixed browser crash when sharing files.

Fixed Read Aloud crash issue when reading some pages.

Fixed browser crash related to the sign in to sync button. Enterprise: Fixed browser crash related to PasswordManagerBlocklist policy.

Other changes:

Fixed the New Tab button not displaying next to tabs.

Fixed opening Collection pane affecting the Collection on another browser/machine using the same account.

Fixed the overlay scrollbar not displaying correctly.

Fixed edge://inspect page not working.

Fixed Workspaces opening in a new browser when reconnecting.

We replaced local/offline NTP with an error message.

Fixed the Error bar not displaying with the login UI.

Fixed STATUS_BAD_IMPERSONATION_LEVEL error when running the browser in Windows sandbox.

Fixed the issue where the URLs registered with AppsForWebsites open in the browser instead of their UWP app.

Sidebar games will now preserve the game state when moving to a new tab. Android : Fixed Read Aloud pausing on Wikipedia pages. iOS: Fixed search box partially obscured in landscape mode.

Fixed can’t scroll to the bottom on menus. WebView2: Fixed arrow keys not working in combo-box drop-down menus on Xbox.

Fixed the .NET out of memory issues due to WebResourceResponseReceived events reporting incorrect size. Enterprise: Removed the Audit option in the BrowserCodeIntegritySetting policy.

CertificateTransparencyEnforcementDisabledForCas policy now works with Android.

AAD sign in dialog only shows when no AAD account is signed in on Android.

Fixed page failed due to no client certificates prompt when visiting from an IE mode page.

Microsoft has not published a list of known bugs in the update, but it does not mean there are no issues. Remember that Edge Dev is less stable than the public release version, and Microsoft does not recommend using it as your primary browser (the company provides support only for Edge Stable and Edge Beta).

You can download Microsoft Edge Dev 110 for Windows (10 and 11), macOS, Linux, and Android from the official website.