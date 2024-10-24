Microsoft Edge 131 Dev gets a new settings page for Profile Workspaces and more

Microsoft has released a new feature update for Edge Insiders to try in the Dev Channel. Version 131.0.2903.5 is now available, and it includes numerous fixes, a new settings page for Profile Workspaces, and other changes.

Here is the complete changelog:

Added Features: Introduced a settings page for Profile Workspaces. Improved Behavior: Resolved an issue where browser would crash after clicking ‘Fewer stories like this’ several times in the news feed on the new tab page on iOS.

Resolved an issue where browser would crash when refreshing the wikipedia.org webpage on Android. Changed Behavior: Resolved an issue where ‘news.naver.com’ would not automatically launch after media playback.

Fixed an issue where the account switching sheets did not match the design when browser needed to switch to AAD upon opening a link from Outlook.

Resolved an issue where the refresh icon was not centered within the clickable region in the Game Assist browser.

Resolved an issue where the shortcut icon was truncated on the ZIP page in portrait mode during a search.

Fixed an issue where the Overflow Menu would not appear after using the ‘Send to Devices’ feature for the first time.

Fixed an issue where the focus indicator was not visible on the ‘Home’ control in the Chat Bar when using the Tab key in Copilot. Android: Resolved an issue where the ‘Undo’ function would not restore a deleted tab in browser on Android and desktop.

Fixed an issue where two ‘Share’ buttons would appear on the toolbar when visiting any website on Android.

Resolved an issue where the avatar would display a ‘no-sign’ icon when scrolling up and down the web page on Android.

Fixed an issue when clicking the ‘Personalize’ button would automatically open a feed on a new NTP page on Android. iOS: Resolved an issue where Top Sites and feeds would momentarily shift up and then return to their original positions when opening a new tab in landscape mode on iOS.

Resolved a temporary display issue that occurred when scrolling during page load on iOS.

Resolved an issue where the ‘Read Aloud’ feature could not be paused from the text selection menu on iOS.

Microsoft Edge Dev will update itself automatically, but you can speed things up by heading to edge://settings/help. If you are new to the Edge Insider program and want to participate, head to the official website and download the preferred channel. All three (Canary, Dev, and Beta) can run side-by-side with the Stable release.