Microsoft reveals Free Play Days games with discounts of up to 70%

Microsoft has announced the games that are playable this weekend through Free Play Days on Xbox. The titles include Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Destiny 2 Expansions, and The Elder Scrolls Online. To take advantage, you’ll need Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and an Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S console.

The games are available from now until Sunday at 11:59 p.m. PDT. To access them, switch on your Xbox console and in the Xbox Store go to Subscriptions tab. From there, head to the Gold member area, where you should see the Free Play Days collection. To access the Shadowkeep, Beyond Light, and The Witch Queen story campaigns, you’ll first need Destiny 2 installed. Any achievements you earn will remain on your account should you decide to pick up the games.

As always, Microsoft is offering discounts on these games, they are as follows:

Microsoft allows you to play games as part of Free Play Days every week from the start of Thursday (PDT) to the end of Sunday. It’s a great opportunity to check out games you’ve been thinking about buying and then grabbing them at a discount. Check back next time to see what Microsoft offers.