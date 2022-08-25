Ring of Pain is free to claim on the Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store's freebie promotion has returned for another episode of its weekly giveaway sessions. This time it is a copy of Ring of Pain that's available, replacing Doom 64 from last week.

The game is a rogue-like card game where you delve through dungeons, battling various horrors in hostile environments. The turn-based combat has you evaluating the position of enemies and what tactics to utilize, while hoping for some lucky breaks from the randomized levels.

Here's how the developer sets the setting:

Delve into randomly generated ring dungeons where encounters come to you! Observe and plan your route. Will you go for the loot or backstab a creeping horror? As you scavenge, fight and sneak to new encounters, the ring reacts to your actions.

When not on sale, this 2020-released game usually goes for $19.99 on PC. Here are the minimum requirements:

OS: Windows 8/10

Processor: 2 GHz

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: OpenGL 2.0 compatible with 512 MB RAM

Storage: 1 GB available space

The Ring of Pain giveaway on the Epic Games Store is running until next Thursday, September 1, with Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Knockout City, and Submerged coming in to replace it. Destiny 2 players also have a content bundle courtesy of Epic available until August 30, celebrating the free-to-play game's launch on the platform.