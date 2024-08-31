Microsoft reveals more updates for Teams, including channel cards and more

As it usually does around the end of the month, Microsoft has published an extensive list of what it has added to its Teams service for the month of August 2024. We have already reported on one of them. Users can now hide the Discovery feed in Teams. Microsoft also launched a unified Teams app for Windows and Mac in August that allows users to sign in with their work or personal accounts.

In today's blog post, Microsoft announced a new feature called channel cards for Teams channels. It stated;

Hover over the channel name in the header, or wherever the channel is mentioned, to see important information, such as the channel description, last activity time, team name, and membership information, helping you quickly understand the context and purpose of the channel.

Another new feature added for businesses who use Teams in August allows people who share the same tenet can now request to join an established Teams shared channel with the use of that channel's share link. Yet another new Teams business feature lets users access apps in a Teams group chat that have other channel users that are outside their company.

The town hall feature in Teams added a way for participants to see and send emoji-style reactions during such an event. Microsoft says:

Attendees can select the reaction they wish to temporarily display to the presenters and other attendees via the actions ribbon at the top of the town hall window. Reactions appear as a continuous stream on the side of the screen, giving real-time representation of participant sentiment.

Earlier this month, rumors hit the internet that Microsoft was working on an upcoming major update for Teams that would merge its text chat and channels into one user interface. Microsoft seemed to confirm that rumor in an update on its Microsoft 365 Roadmap site, with a new entry that said it would launch a new "your teams and channels’ view" inside "a centralized hub" in Teams sometime in October.