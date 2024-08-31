Gearbox unveiled the first concept art for Borderlands 4

Borderlands 4 made its first appearance at PAX West, where Gearbox Studios has unveiled new concept art and details about the next installment in the popular franchise. All in all, four pieces of concept art were revealed that let one get an idea of different and unique locations players will have to explore in the new game.

One screenshot stood out from the rest by depicting a more industrial and dated area compared to the usual futuristic vibes of Borderlands. Art director Adam May said this location highlights how the Borderlands universe is a post-apocalyptic yet future world, allowing for high tech and lo-fi elements to coexist. The varied environments shown signal that players can expect more diverse and unique worlds to adventure through.

The Borderlands universe is super interesting and there is so much to get to play with. It is a post-apocalyptic world but in the distant future, so it’s like high-tech but lo-fi. It creates all kinds of interesting opportunities with what we can do with tech, our weapons, our characters, and world in general.

May also teased that some plot details will connect to the ending of Borderlands 3. A brief teaser trailer placed seconds before the conclusion of the previous game hints this may be an alternate timeline or continuation of events. Few solid plot points were divulged, but returning characters are possible.

May called Borderlands 4 "the most diverse and beautiful game we've ever made." While still early in development, the emphasis on creativity with technology signals big advancements for the series.

Previously, Gearbox Software kicked off the first Borderlands 4 trailer during the Gamescom Opening Night Live Stream. While the next installment does not have a confirmed release date, Gearbox confirmed Borderlands 4 is set to hit PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2025.