Microsoft Teams preview users for Windows and the web can try out custom sound notifications

Microsoft is testing out a new feature for Teams users on Windows and the web that could make a difference for the many notifications they can receive from the online meeting and chat service every day.

In a post on the Microsoft 365 Insiders blog, the company says:

To help you stay focused, prioritize tasks and messages quickly, and avoid distractions, you can now adjust the sound on your Teams notifications. You can assign different sounds to different kinds of notifications, such as urgent messages. Or you can mute notification sounds when you’re busy or in a meeting.

People who are signed up to check out the Teams Public Preview builds can open Teams for Windows and on the web and click on the three dot icon to access the app's settings. They can then go to the Notifications and activity menu. After that, they can click on the Sound option and then they can begin to customize the sounds for notifications.

The Play sounds with notifications checkbox will let users pick from eight different options. You can preview each sound with the Play button:

Default

Vibe

Nudge

Tap

Flick

Pluck

Summon

Ping

The Play sounds with urgent and priority contact notifications checkbox has four additional sound options for that specific kind of notification:

Default

Prioritiize

Escalate

Alarm

There's also a Play sounds when I’m busy or in a meeting checkbox that, of course, sends an audio notification if users are in those particular situations.

In addition to members of the Teams Public Preview, members of the Microsoft 365 Targeted release versions can also try out the new Teams custom sound notification feature. There's no word on when this feature will roll out to all Teams users for Windows and the web. There's also no word on when it will be made available for other Teams platforms.