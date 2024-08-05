Microsoft finally allows users to hide the Discover feed in Teams

The Teams Discover Feed is a personalized stream of Teams channel content, allowing users to catch up on posts from people, topics, and channels. Users can like, comment, or share posts from the Discover Feed just like any other Teams channel post. Microsoft introduced this feed to improve information discovery and awareness by delivering personalized, relevance-based Teams content.

Today, Microsoft announced that it is adding the ability for Microsoft Teams users to show or hide the Discover feed using a new setting. While the Discover Feed is a useful feature, Microsoft is now providing users with the choice to show or hide it within their Teams experience.

Here's how you can show or hide the Discover feed in Microsoft Teams:

Click the "Settings and more" button next to your profile picture in Teams and select the Settings option. Under the General page of Settings, you will find a new option named "Show Discover in your channel list." You can enable or disable it based on your preference.

This new Discover feed show/hide option is rolling out to Teams Public Preview or Microsoft 365 Targeted release users who are using the new Teams app for Windows and macOS.

Last month, Microsoft added a couple of neat features for Teams Insiders. First, Microsoft added the ability to upload custom emojis to personalize messaging. However, there is a maximum limit of 5,000 custom emojis allowed per tenant.

Second, Microsoft added a feature that allows users to opt in and out of receiving notifications for a post in a channel. To do this, users simply click the three-dot menu in the top right of any Teams post and then select "Turn off notifications" or "Turn on notifications" based on their preference.

On a related note, Microsoft is now working on a new Teams experience that brings chats and channels together to help you find what matters faster. You can read more about this upcoming change here.