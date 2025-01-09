Microsoft says it will unveil a mystery game at the Xbox Developer_Direct later this month

For the third year in a row, Microsoft is kicking off the new year with a games presentation to show off upcoming Xbox games. The latest show will be focused on three already-announced experiences, as well as a mysterious surprise title.

The 2024 Developer_Direct from Xbox and developers will go live on Thursday, January 23 at 10 am Pacific / 1 pm Eastern / 6 pm UK. The show will be available to watch across all Xbox media channels.

As for what fans can expect to see on the stream, Microsoft will be visiting the development studios behind the games. This includes DOOM: The Dark Ages from id Studios in Richardson, Texas; South of Midnight from Compulsion Games in Montreal, Canada; as well as Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 from Sandfall Interactive in Montpellier, France.

For those unfamiliar with any of these games, here's a quick description of them straight from Microsoft:

DOOM: The Dark Ages – Developed by id Software, DOOM: The Dark Ages is the prequel to the critically acclaimed DOOM (2016) and DOOM Eternal that tells the epic cinematic origin story of the Doom Slayer’s rage. In this third installment of the modern DOOM series, players will step into the blood-stained boots of the Doom Slayer in this never-before-seen dark and sinister medieval war against Hell. Learn more during the full game reveal at Developer_Direct.

– Developed by id Software, DOOM: The Dark Ages is the prequel to the critically acclaimed DOOM (2016) and DOOM Eternal that tells the epic cinematic origin story of the Doom Slayer’s rage. In this third installment of the modern DOOM series, players will step into the blood-stained boots of the Doom Slayer in this never-before-seen dark and sinister medieval war against Hell. Learn more during the full game reveal at Developer_Direct. South of Midnight – Compulsion Games, the creators of Contrast and We Happy Few, will share a deep dive on South of Midnight, a third person action-adventure game set in the American Deep South. As Hazel, you will explore the mythos and confront mysterious creatures inspired by Southern Folklore to unravel her family’s hidden past in this dark, modern folktale.

– Compulsion Games, the creators of Contrast and We Happy Few, will share a deep dive on South of Midnight, a third person action-adventure game set in the American Deep South. As Hazel, you will explore the mythos and confront mysterious creatures inspired by Southern Folklore to unravel her family’s hidden past in this dark, modern folktale. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Sandfall Interactive will take us behind-the-scenes at their studio to shed some light on the development of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, this debut studio’s incredible new RPG. The team will share more about the game’s creation and how they plan to deliver an incredible story in a gorgeous fantasy world.

All three titles, and probably the mystery game too, will be released across Xbox Series X|S consoles, PC, and Game Pass subscriptions.

As for the mystery reveal, Microsoft only said it would be a visit to a "surprise location to see another studio’s brand new game." This might be a first-party release from an Xbox, Bethesda, or Activision Blizzard studio or a reveal from a third-party studio. Many are hoping that this will be The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remake that was leaked a long time ago and has been going around in the rumor mill in recent weeks, too.