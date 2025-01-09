Nintendo Switch 2 renders reveal bigger display and bigger controllers

Nintendo is all set to introduce the Nintendo Switch 2 in March this year. While the company hasn't shared many details, it has confirmed that the upcoming console will be backward compatible, allowing users to play games made for the original Nintendo Switch console. Last month, a popular custom vinyl skin and case-selling company, dbrand, revealed a 360-degree mockup of the Nintendo Switch 2, giving us a good idea of the console's design.

Now, we have another round of renders that show the Nintendo Switch 2 console's design. According to the information, the upcoming console will be bigger than its previous model, featuring an 8.4-inch display compared to the 7-inch display on the Switch OLED.

The Nintendo Switch 2 device with Joy-Cons attached could measure 271 x 116.4 x 31.4mm, which compared to the Nintendo Switch OLED (241 x 102 x 14mm) and Nintendo Switch (239 x 102 x 14mm), indicating the increase in size of the handheld console. Without Joy-Cons, the Nintendo Switch 2 is tipped to measure 200.5 x 116.4 x 14mm. Also, the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons are expected to get larger, meaning you'll be getting bigger controllers rumored to measure 116.4 x 40.8 x 31.4mm. For comparison, the Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons measure 102 x 35.9 x 28.4mm.

Gallery: Nintendo Switch 2 renders

Based on the renders and 360-degree video, it is visible that the Joy-Cons retain their familiar layout, with the same buttons and sticks, but larger. There is a new "Home" button on the right Joy-Con, the purpose of which is unclear at the moment. Additionally, new "Trigger" buttons near the "ZL" and "ZR" buttons are likely meant to detach the Joy-Cons.

Also, on top of the console, there is a power button, volume controls, a game card slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The USB-C port is placed at the top, making charging the console much easier. At the bottom, there is a docking mechanism and speakers. Additionally, there is a sensor at the top, potentially an ambient light sensor, and a U-shaped kickstand at the back.

Source: 91Mobiles