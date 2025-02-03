Microsoft shares updated Windows 10 paid extended support program details

Back in April 2024, Microsoft revealed the pricing for the Extended Security Updates (ESU) program for Windows 10. Later in the year at the end of October, the company added information related to volume licensing pricing of the 5-by-5 activation method. It stated:

Update 10.31.2024: On November 1, we will begin offering the traditional 5-by-5 Extended Security Update offer through the Volume Licensing price list. The first ESU will be available in November 2025. We’ll share more details on availability of the cloud-based Extended Security Update offer on our price list in the future.

This January, Microsoft also updated the Windows 10 Extended Security Updates (ESU) documentation that it maintains on its Microsoft Learn website. Neowin noticed this change while browsing.

The updated documentation adds pricing details as well as information related to Windows 365/Azure VD, minimum license purchase requirements, and more, in the FAQ section:

How much does ESU cost? Extended Security Updates for Windows 10 can be purchased today through the Microsoft Volume Licensing Program, at $61 USD per device for Year One. The price doubles every consecutive year, for a maximum of three years. ESU is available at no additional cost for Windows 10 virtual machines running in Windows 365 or Azure Virtual Desktop. Additionally, Windows 10 endpoints connecting to Windows 365 Cloud PCs will be entitled to the ESU for up to three years, with an active Windows 365 subscription license. Is there a minimum license purchase requirement for Windows 10 ESU? The minimum license purchase requirements for Windows 10 ESU is one license. ... When will the ESU offer be available for licensing? Windows 10 ESU will be available in volume licensing starting about 12 months before the end of support date of Windows 10, or late 2024. ... Will Windows 10 PCs stop working without the ESU offering? Windows 10 PCs will continue to work, but we recommend customers upgrade eligible PCs to Windows 11 using Windows Autopatch, Microsoft Intune, or transition to a new Windows 11 PC for the best, most secure computing experience. Customers also have the option to migrate to the cloud and subscribe to Windows 365 to make Windows 11 available to users on any device with a Cloud PC. Beginning October 14, 2025, Microsoft will no longer provide the following for versions of Windows 10 that reach end of support on that date: Technical support

Feature updates or new features

Quality updates (including security and reliability fixes)

Microsoft also offers an extended support program for consumers for $30. Thus users and enterprises alike still have some time to decide on how to proceed.

The company certainly wants more users to update and it recently pulled a "Windows 11 free for a limited time only" trick to entice users. Neowin also noticed that Microsoft recently wiped any trace of the official CPU/TPM requirement bypass from its official website, reinforcing its previous stance.