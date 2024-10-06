Microsoft officially recommends a new PC and OneDrive to update to Windows 11

The system requirements for Windows 11 have generally been something that has irked Windows enthusiasts and users. Those on unsupported devices typically rely on unofficial ways to bypass them. For example, popular USB media utility Rufus recently published a Registry bypass hack to workaround Windows 11 24H2 in-place upgrade issues on systems that are ineligible for upgrade.

Besides them, there are also those on old computers who have not upgraded their OS to Windows 11 or even 10 yet. Microsoft has quietly updated its guidance support article that is meant to help such users transition from older versions of Windows, namely, Windows 8.1, 7, Vista, and XP, to Windows 11.

New bits of info in this support guide, which is also meant as an FAQ, include recommendations for a new PC as well as OneDrive that should help users move over easily as they upgrade to Windows 11.

The article also discusses general information related to what exactly the "end of support" for a Windows OS means and whether users can upgrade for free to Windows 11.

Microsoft writes:

What does end of support mean? Devices running an unsupported version of Windows will still function, but Microsoft doesn't provide the following: Technical support of any issue

Software updates

Security updates or fixes While you could continue to use your PC, without continued software and security updates your PC is at greater risk for viruses and malware. We recommend upgrading to a version of Windows that's still supported. A new device that can run Windows 11 makes for an easy transition and a great experience.

As mentioned above, Microsoft says a new PC with Windows 11 on it is the recommended way to transition, and the tech giant is not wrong to suggest this given that almost every device running anything pre-Windows 10 is not officially compatible with Windows 11.

You can also make sure that is the case using Microsoft's official PC Health Check app or using a trustworthy third-party app like WhyNotWin11.

What options do I have for staying supported on Windows? There are a few options for using a supported version of Windows: Recommended: New PC with Windows 11 - Windows 11 is the most current version of Windows. If you have an older PC, we recommend you move to Windows 11 by buying a new PC. Hardware and software have improved a lot, and today's computers are faster, more powerful, and more secure.

- Windows 11 is the most current version of Windows. If you have an older PC, we recommend you move to Windows 11 by buying a new PC. Hardware and software have improved a lot, and today's computers are faster, more powerful, and more secure. Installing Windows 11 on your current PC - You can also see if your current PC meets the minimum system requirements for Windows 11. PCs that are running an unsupported version of Windows are unlikely to meet these requirements, but if yours does, you can purchase and download a full version of Windows 11 Home or Windows 11 Pro or buy from a retailer. If you do choose this path, you'll need to reinstall your apps. In some cases, a newer version of the app may be required. You also need to transition files, data, and settings. The installation overwrites the contents of your existing hard drive. It may be easier for you to first upgrade to Windows 10 and then upgrade to Windows 11.

- You can also see if your current PC meets the minimum system requirements for Windows 11. PCs that are running an unsupported version of Windows are unlikely to meet these requirements, but if yours does, you can purchase and download a full version of Windows 11 Home or Windows 11 Pro or buy from a retailer. If you do choose this path, you'll need to reinstall your apps. In some cases, a newer version of the app may be required. You also need to transition files, data, and settings. The installation overwrites the contents of your existing hard drive. It may be easier for you to first upgrade to Windows 10 and then upgrade to Windows 11. Installing Windows 10 on your current PC - Windows 10 is still available and will be supported until October 14, 2025. You can check if your current PC meets the minimum system requirements for Windows 10. If it does, you can check with retailers to see if they still offer Windows 10 for sale.

If anyone is wondering if a free upgrade to Windows 11 or 10 is possible from something like Windows 7 or 8.1, the company has confirmed that is not the case.

Are there free options to upgrade to Windows 10 or Windows 11? There currently aren't free upgrade paths from unsupported versions of Windows to either Windows 10 or Windows 11. You can purchase Windows 11 from Microsoft or contact a retailer to learn about more options. You can upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11 for free.

Finally, the last bit of information is regarding the transfer of personal files like photos wherein Microsoft has recommended using OneDrive cloud storage for easy sync and backup of important data. The company has also said that something like an external hard disk drive (HDD) is also an alternative depending on the scenario:

How do I transfer my personal files to a new computer? It's easy to bring your files and photos to a new PC using OneDrive, a cloud storage service. You can back up and protect your files online in the cloud and then sync onto a new PC. Syncing the files between your new PC and the cloud allows you to store the file locally for offline use when you don't have internet access. They're also stored on the OneDrive service in the cloud where you can restore them if something happens. OneDrive can automatically keep the two versions in sync as changes are made. If OneDrive isn't the best fit for you, you can also use an external hard drive or USB key to copy over files.

You can find the support article here on Microsoft's official website.