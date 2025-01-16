Is Windows 11 free update for limited time only? Microsoft might not be so sure now

Microsoft is probably eager to get more users onto Windows 11 from Windows 10. The company is paying attention to even the most subtle things out there that could persuade users to make the jump.

For example, recently we noticed that one of the guidance support pages on its website was updated so as to make it simpler to understand the requirements for Windows 11, although it confirmed it is not relaxing those.

Following that, a blog post was put up by the tech giant earlier this week suggesting that the update to Windows 11 from Windows 10 may not be free beyond the end of support date for the latter, ie, October 14, 2025. The post was headlined "Free Upgrade to Windows 11 (For a Limited Time Only)"

Alongside that, Microsoft also informed that support for Microsoft 365 apps like Outlook and such would also end on Windows 10. Thus, users would have to update to Windows 11, since some of the available features may not work to their full capability beyond a certain period if a user chose to stay on Windows 10.

So was Microsoft saying that an upgrade to Windows 11 after October 14, 2025, would not be free and would resume a paid Extended Security Updates (ESU) program like on Windows 10? It is hard to say since the company itself did not clarify it.

What's bizarre is that the blog post itself mentions the words "free" and "limited" just once and that is in the title itself and nowhere else. So there is no concrete information on it at this point in time.

And what makes the situation even weirder is that Microsoft has now deleted the page entirely, yes, the post is no longer available on its official Tech Community website, although we can still access it via the Wayback Machine.

So it is hard to say what Microsoft's plans with Windows 11 upgrades are, and perhaps Microsoft itself is not sure what's in the future.