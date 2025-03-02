Microsoft Weekly: Skype dies, Copilot pirates Windows, Fable delays, and more

In this episode of Microsoft Weekly, we look at Microsoft finally pulling the plug on Skype, Copilot helping users pirate Windows, Playground Games delaying Fable, new Windows 11 preview builds, fresh non-security updates, stats, and a lot more.

Windows 11 and 10

Here we talk about everything happening around Microsoft's latest operating system in the Stable channel and preview builds: new features, removed features, controversies, bugs, interesting findings, and more. And of course, you may find a word or two about older but still supported versions.

The February 2025 non-security updates for Windows 10 and 11 are now available. Windows 10 users can download KB5052077, which fixes OpenSSH issues, Narrator, IME, and other bugs. Windows 11 versions 23H2 and 22H2 received KB5052094, which improves the taskbar, File Explorer, Start menu, and more. Finally, those on Windows 11 version 24H2 can download KB5052093 to fix audio issues, File Explorer performance issues, and more.

Microsoft also released new setup and recovery updates and announced the end of DES encryption in Windows 11 version 24H2 and Server 2025.

Alongside the release of KB5052093 for Windows 11 version 24H2, Microsoft acknowledged a new bug in the latest Windows 11 version. It has compatibility issues with a certain AutoCAD version, which causes the app to fail to start. Microsoft has now placed a compatibility hold, so you might not see version 24H2 in Windows Update if you use AutoCAD.

At the start of each month, Statcounter published new stats. Windows 11 has reached a new all-time high market share and climbed to 38%. In some countries, such as the UK, Windows 11 is now the most popular Windows version of them all. On the desktop browser side, however, Microsoft products are not doing so well, and Edge barely scratches the 14% mark.

There is also a new blog post from Microsoft describing what USB settings in Windows 11 can do for you. Windows 11 supports USB4, and the system has a few features to help you better understand how everything works.

Here is an odd one to finish this week's Windows section. As it turned out, Copilot is pretty helpful when it comes to piracy. While it cannot generate a genuine working key for activating your Windows 11 copy, it will gladly show you a third-party script that can activate the system in two clicks. However, after the media picked up the story, Microsoft quickly shushed its AI companion—it can no longer help you with pirating Windows.

Windows Insider Program

Here is what Microsoft Released this week for testing in the Windows Insider Program:

Windows 11 Windows 10 Canary Channel 27802 Not Applicable Dev Channel 26120.3360 Not Applicable Beta Channel 22635.5015 Not Applicable Release Preview Channel Nothing this week Nothing this week

If your Windows 11 PC is enrolled in the Release Preview Channel, Microsoft has some bad news for you: the company stopped the rollout of the redesigned battery indicator, citing unknown issues. However, it should be back in no time, and it is already available for testing in the Canary Channel.

Updates are available

This section covers software, firmware, and other notable updates (released and coming soon) delivering new features, security fixes, improvements, patches, and more from Microsoft and third parties.

The biggest update story from this week is unquestionably the death of Skype. Inside the recent preview version, users discovered a message stating that Skype would be discontinued in May 2025. In a few hours, Microsoft confirmed the rumor and published a blog post about what would happen to Skype in a few weeks.

Microsoft Copilot users can now use two of its best features for free and without any limits. This week, Microsoft announced that Copilot Voice and Think Deeper are now unlimited and no longer require a Copilot Pro subscription. You can access those features wherever Copilot is available. Speaking of availability, Microsoft now has a sort of native Copilot app for macOS. It offers a couple of additional features and conveniences over the standard web-based experience.

It appears that Microsoft wants to make its desktop Office apps available for free. Users noticed that in certain regions, it is now possible to use Office apps on Windows without purchasing a license or subscribing to Microsoft 365. You can view and edit documents, but limited features include the ability to save only in OneDrive, ads in a sidebar, and quite a lot of turned-off features. Still, for non-demanding users, this offer might be very enticing.

There is now a commotion among Edge users. Microsoft started turning off uBlock Origin and other Manifest V2-based extensions, claiming those extensions are no longer supported. For now, not all Edge versions exhibit this behavior, plus you can turn the extension back on, but you might want to start looking for alternative extensions or browsers that either have MV3-based variants or support MV2.

Microsoft also announced that the Edge Add-ons store review process is now faster for "high-quality and high-value extensions." Select developers of certain extensions can now enjoy a priority queue with quicker review times. Finally, Edge Dev has been updated to version 135.0.3154.3 with improved tab groups and various fixes.

Opera also had some updates for its browser this week. Opera One received updates to its sidebar, which now supports Discord, Slack, and Bluesky for faster navigation and fewer tabs when using popular social platforms.

Mozilla ended up in hot waters this week. The company updated its data privacy FAQ, and the new version no longer promises to never sell user data.

You might remember one of Microsoft's announcements last week: the company unveiled its Majorana 1 quantum chip, promising a breakthrough in this area. In a new editorial, Paul Hill tries to digest what this launch means for quantum computing.

Other notable updates include the following:

And here are the newest drivers released this week:

Reviews are in

Here is hardware and software we reviewed this week

Robbie Khan published a couple of reviews this week. One is about the Engwe N1 Pro, a futuristic e-bike with a carbon fiber frame, around-the-clock IoT security, good range, fast charging, and comfortable ride.

The second one is about Keychron Q6 Max, a literal weapon of a keyboard with heavy, all-metal construction, great typing sound and quality, tri-mode connectivity, and fantastic browser-based software.

On the gaming side

Learn about upcoming game releases, Xbox rumors, new hardware, software updates, freebies, deals, discounts and more.

Today is the final day to participate in the Steam Next Fest. For those unaware, it is a special event that Valve regularly holds to let millions of gamers try hundreds of upcoming games for free. You can download free demos and try them before launch. The first Steam Next Fest includes hardcore survival shooters, cute sims, and plenty of other games to try.

Forza Horizon 5 is still getting new content. Playground Games announced details about the Horizon Realms update that will land in April and bring quite a lot of new content, such as the ability to revisit iconic landmarks from previous updates, new vehicles to earn in the playlist, and a new car pack. The game will also launch on the PlayStation 5 on April 25.

The February 2025 Xbox update introduced several changes to Microsoft's gaming platforms. Xbox Cloud Gaming, for one, now lets you create invitational links and send them to your friends so they can quickly hop in and join you from their browsers, TVs, or any other Xbox Cloud Gaming-compatible device.

Fable fans eagerly waiting for the upcoming reboot of the franchise are in for some disappointing news. Playground Games announced this week that the game has been pushed to 2026, as Microsoft gives the studio more time to polish the title and ship it in a better state. To sweeten the pill, Playground Games published pre-alpha footage of the game.

Quite a few new games were announced for Game Pass this week. Hit rogue-like card game Balatro surprised fans with an unexpected arrival to Microsoft's gaming service. 33 Immortals is also coming to Game Pass in early access later this month, plus Moonlighter 2 has been confirmed to be part of the Game Pass library upon launch sometime later this year.

Another service getting new games is GeForce NOW. In a new, now-traditional weekly update, Nvidia announced that Halo: Master Chief Collection, Split Fiction, AC Shadows, inZOI, and other games are now available to play in the cloud.

On the hardware side, we have reports about Valve potentially launching a $1,200 VR headset for standalone gaming with some Valve-made mini-games, a similar thing that happened with the release of the Valve Index and the Seam Deck. Moreover, Valve is reportedly looking to offer the headset as a way to experience flat-screen titles on the wireless headset as if they are playing on a big-screen TV, all without an accompanying PC.

Deals and freebies

The Epic Games Store is giving away Mages of Mystralia, an indie adventure about a young girl who was exiled from her village for gaining magical powers. As usual, you can find plenty of other deals and specials in our weekly Weekend PC Game Deals series.

Other gaming stories include the following:

Great deals to check

Every week, we cover many deals on different hardware and software. The following discounts are still available, so check them out. You might find something you want or need.

