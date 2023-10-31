Microsoft will add Football Manager 2024 and more to Xbox Game Pass soon

October 31 brings trick-or-treaters to your home for Halloween. It also brings some new games to Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass subscription services. Here's what you can expect over the next couple of weeks.

Today, the service is adding three games to its library and two of them are Day One releases for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

Headbangers: Rhythm Royale (Cloud, Console, and PC) (Day One)

Jusant (Cloud, Console, and PC) (Day One)

Wartales (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Also today, PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass UItimate subscribers can check out the free trial for EA Sports WRC.

Here's what else is being added to the service in the next couple of weeks. The biggest release this week is the two versions (PC and Console) of Sega's Football Manager 2024:

Thirsty Suitors (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 2 (Day One)

Football Manager 2024 (PC) – November 6 (Day One)

Football Manager 2024 Console (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 6 (Day One)

Dungeons 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 9 (Day One)

Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 9 (Day One)

Wild Hearts (Cloud, Console, and PC) EA Play – November 9

Spirittea (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 13 (Day One)

Coral Island (Cloud and Xbox Series X|S) – November 14

Eight games will be leaving the service soon, so if you really like them you should use your 20 percent Game Pass discount to purchase them while you can:

Coffee Talk (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Exapunks (PC)

Ghost Song (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Gungrave G.O.R.E (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Football Manager 2023 (PC)

Football Manager 2023 Console (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Lapin (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Townscaper (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Stay tuned as we will likely get some major new games soming to Xbox Game Pass soon.