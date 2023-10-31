NVIDIA 546.01 WHQL driver is out with CoD Modern Warfare 3 support and Halo Infinite fixes

NVIDIA has issued a new graphics driver with optimizations for the upcoming Call of Duty Modern Warfare III release and fixes for increased loading times and reduced performance in Halo Infinite. In addition, version 546.01 brings DLSS 3 support for Desynced, Jusant, and RoboCop: Rogue City.

If you plan to play Call of Duty Modern Warfare III on your PC, check out the game's hardware requirements.

What is new in the NVIDIA 546.01 WHQL driver update?

Here is the official changelog:

Release Highlights Game Ready for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III



This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games supporting DLSS 3 technology including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Desynced, Jusant, and RoboCop: Rogue City.



Fixed Gaming Bugs [Halo Infinite] Increased loading times after updating to driver 545.84

[Halo Infinite] Significant performance drop is observed on Maxwell-based GPUs. Fixed General Bugs Windows Event Viewer incorrectly logs an error when NVTOPPS stops

LG C3 OLED TV does not show up as a validated G-SYNC Compatible display in the NVIDIA Control Panel

Stable Diffusion significant performance reduction after driver update. Workaround outlined here.

Known bugs:

For notebook computers, issues can be system-specific and may not be seen on your

particular notebook. A new NVIDIA icon is created in the system tray each time a user switch takes place in

Windows.

[Discord] When streaming gameplay, colors may appear muted.

Windows 10 transparency effects are not displaying correctly after driver update.

NVIDIA's latest graphics driver is available for the following GPUs:

RTX Series GTX Series TITAN Series GeForce RTX 40 Series

GeForce RTX 30 Series

GeForce RTX 20 Series GeForce GTX 16 Series

GeForce GTX 10 Series

GeForce GTX 900

GeForce GTX 700

GeForce GTX TITAN X TITAN RTX

TITAN V

TITAN Xp

TITAN X (Pascal)

You can download NVIDIA 546.01 from the official website or via the GeForce Experience app. The driver supports 64-bit Windows 10 and Windows 11. Full release notes are available here (PDF).