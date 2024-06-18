Xbox Game Pass will add EA Sports FC 24 and more soon, and will remove six titles

It's the second half of June 2024, and that means its time for Microsoft to reveal which games it is adding to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass for the rest of the month. One of those games is launching today. Still Wakes The Deep, the first-person horror game from developer The Chinese Room, is being added as a Day One launch for the PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Cloud. You can check out our review of the game right now.

The other six games that are being added to Xbox Game Pass for the rest of June 2024 include:

My Time at Sandrock (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 19

– June 19 Keplerth (PC) – June 20

– June 20 EA Sports FC 24 (Cloud, Console, and PC) EA Play – June 25

– June 25 SteamWorld Dig (Cloud and Console) – June 26

– June 26 SteamWorld Dig 2 (Console and PC) – June 26

– June 26 Robin Hood – Sherwood Builders (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – June 27

Sadly, five games will be departing Xbox Game Pass in June:

FIFA 22 (Console and PC)

F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Stranded Deep (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Sword and Fairy Together Forever (Cloud, Console, and PC)

In addition, a sixth game, Cricket 22, will also depart Xbox Game Pass on July 5.

Microsoft has lots of plans for new first and third party games that will be added to Xbox Games Pass over the next several months. They will include Frostpunk 2 for the PC, along with highly anticipated games like Avowed, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Age of Mythology Retold, and the biggest one for 2024, Call of Duty Black Ops 6, which will launch on October 26.