Microsoft shares Group Policy fix for bug that blocked Windows 11 24H2 on 23H2/22H2 PCs

Microsoft, this past week, announced that Windows 11 24H2 is now ready to roll out to everyone and that it can be downloaded by all. This is despite widespread performance complaints, potential data loss worries, and bugs.

Earlier today, we reported on a script enforcement bug on Windows' latest feature update that has been broken for months. Thankfully, Microsoft finally has a fix. Speaking of fixes, the company has now issued a Group Policy to address another major bug related to Windows 11 24H2 upgrade.

While Microsoft does place safeguard holds from time to time to prevent feature updates (the most recent one was placed last month), this was a bug that prevented 22H2 and 23H2 systems from installing 24H2 as it would end up with a 0x80240069 error code. The problem happened on WSUS (Windows Server Update Services) managed PCs.

The Group Policy that has been released is essentially a known issue rollback (KIR) as Microsoft says it is still investigating the root of the bug. The company writes:

Resolution: This issue is mitigated using Known Issue Rollback (KIR) for enterprise-managed devices managed by IT departments that have installed the affected update and encountered this issue. IT administrators can resolve this issue by installing and configuring the Group policy listed below. Group Policy downloads with Group Policy name: ​ Download for Windows 11, version 23H2 and Windows 11, version 22H2 – Windows 11 22H2 KB5055528 250426_03001 Known Issue Rollback.msi (also applicable to Windows 11, version 23H2) The special Group Policy can be found in Computer Configuration > Administrative Templates > Group Policy name>

You can find the issue entry here on Microsoft's official Windows Health Dashboard website.