Motorola officially launches the Moto Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra globally

Motorola finally took the wraps off its new generation of foldables, the Moto Razr 50 (aka Moto Razr 2024 in the US) and the Moto Razr 50 Ultra (aka Moto Razr Plus 2024). After months of leaks and rumors about specifications and price, the phones are finally out officially.

Soon after debuting at the Lenovo event in China, the Moto Razr 50 and the Moto Razr 50 Ultra were launched outside China too. The phones are expected to debut in India soon.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra

The Moto Razr 50 Ultra, aka the Moto Razr+ 2024, packs a 4-inch 165Hz cover display, up from the 3.6-inch display from the previous model. The folding display on the Razr 50 Ultra is 6.9 inches with a 1080x2640 pixel resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. The phone runs Moto My-UX based on Android 14 out of the box.

Motorola has packed the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset paired with Adreno GPU for graphics and is available with 8GB or 12GB of RAM options. Under the hood, the phone comes with a 4,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

It comes with a dual camera setup with a 50MP primary camera with f/1.7 aperture and a 50MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom, replacing the ultrawide camera. For selfies, the phone packs a 32MP shooter. The device has an IPX8 water-resistant rating.

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is available in Midnight Blue, Spring Green, Peach Fuzz, and Hot Pink. In Europe and select LATAM countries, the phone costs €1,200 for the 12/512GB model. In the US, the phone is priced at $999, and in Canada, it is priced at $1,300.

Motorola Razr 50

The Motorola Razr 50's cover display is small and measures 3.6 inches with a 90Hz refresh rate. The size of the folding display is the same as the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, however, it is a 120hz display.

It is powered by a different chipset, a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X, which is paired with 8GB/12GB of RAM options. The phone will be available in 256GB and 512GB onboard storage options, and the Motorola Razr 50 runs on Moto My-UX based on Android 14 out of the box.

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra packs a slightly larger battery at 4,200 mAh than its elder sibling. As far as the camera is concerned, it comes with a 50MP primary camera and a 13MP ultrawide shooter.

The global Motorola Razr 50 is available in Beach Sand, Koala Grey, and Spritz Orange colors. The starting cost of the phone is $699 in the US and will ship on July 24.