An official teaser confirms that the Google Pixel 9 series is coming in August

Google caught many by surprise after sending out invites for a hardware launch in August. The invite mentioned the main focus of the event would be "the best of Google AI, Android software, and the Pixel portfolio of devices." The mention of Pixel devices piqued the interest of tech enthusiasts, and they started speculating that they could see the launch of the Pixel 9 series.

It seems like Google has no intention of hiding the main hero of the show because a teaser on the Google Store page confirms the official debut of the Pixel 9 series at the hardware event in August. This year's Pixel series appears to be arriving much earlier because the Pixel 8 series was launched in October 2023.

The teaser subtly shows off the design of the Pixel 9 series, aligning with the leaks that circulated last month. According to the previous leak, the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL would pack a rounded rectangular camera module and would feature prominent round edges, which is also evident in the teaser shared by Google.

Although the official teaser doesn't share many details about the Pixel 9 series, it prominently displays "IX," seemingly confirming the moniker for its upcoming flagships. The page's URL also has "google_pixel_9_pro" in it, leaving no doubt that the Pixel 9 series is indeed launching in August.

Earlier, it was reported that the Pixel 9 and the Pixel 9 Pro would be of the same size as the iPhone 15 Pro. Their elder sibling, the Pixel 9 Pro XL, could be close to the size of the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro were leaked to have a dual-camera setup on the back, whereas the Pixel 9 Series is shown to come with a triple-camera setup.

Moreover, the early test models of the Pixel 9, powered by the Tensor G4 chipset, were also spotted on the AnTuTu benchmark, suggesting modest improvements over the Pixel 8. Apart from the Pixel 9 series, Google is also speculated to launch the Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Fold 2 as well.

