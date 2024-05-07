Fresh leaks reveal live images of the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, hint imminent launch

Fresh leaks of the successor to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, have surfaced online, showcasing real-life images of the device. Notably, the foldable has already picked up multiple certifications, including the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards).

Now, the leaked real-life images courtesy of tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (via 91Mobiles) showcase the alleged Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, also known as the Motorola Razr Plus (2024). The images appear to be of another certification and give us a peek into some of the design elements of the device.

According to the images, there aren't many significant changes made by Motorola on the Razr 50 Ultra, and it looks more or less the same as the previous model. It has a large outer screen with two cameras on, looking like big open eyes, which we have already seen in the Razr 40 Ultra.

The publication claims that the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra could launch in three colors, i.e., Blue, Orange, and Green. The back panel of the device shows the Razr logo prominently. On the front, there is a punch-hole housing a selfie camera on the main display.

Reportedly, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra will have 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. One interesting thing highlighted by the report is that the phone was spotted with model number XT-24510-3, which is vastly different from the BIS and EEC certification, where it was spotted with model number XT2453-1. One reason could be that the model number XT-24510-3 could be for a different region or storage model.

The phone bears the codename 'Gory,' which is similar to an earlier report from January, where the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra was spotted with the same codename. Moreover, since the phone has picked up BIS certification, we can expect Motorola to launch the Razr 50 Ultra in India at some point in time.