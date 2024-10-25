Age of Empires II: DE - Chronicles: Battle for Greece will get new naval battle features

Last week, Microsoft announced plans to launch Chronicles: Battle for Greece for Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition. This single-player campaign-themed DLC pack will introduce, among other things, some new naval combat features to the historical RTS game.

In a new post on the Age of Empires site, Microsoft stated they wanted the naval warfare features in this new DLC to not only give the game's fans some new units to use but also to show how naval battles were so important to classic ancient civilizations.

The DLC pack will add two new buildings meant to create your massive fleet. One will be the Port which will let players create ships that are meant for economic use like fishing ships, merchant ships, transports and others. The other new naval building will be the Shipyard. This is where players will build military vessels to fight against other fleets.

There will be six military vessels to build in the game and most will have at least one upgrade. The smallest vessel is the Lemboi scout, which is built in the Port. The Ramming Ships are next which, as the name suggests, are meant to collide with other ships. The Galleys are ships with ranged weapons on board, and the Incendiary Ships are literally made to be put on fire to run into other ships.

The Catapult Ships have, naturally, onboard catapults to attack ships. Finally, there will be the big Leviathan vessels that are meant to attack buildings from the sea to the shore at long range.

In addition to the new ships, there will also be naval resources to collect in the DLC pack. Oysters can be collected for gold and your Merchant Ships can bring back both gold and wood.

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition—Chronicles: Battle for Greece will officially become available on November 14 on Valve's Steam service, the Microsoft Store, and Xbox. You can preorder it now for $12.74 which is a 15 percent discount from its normal $14.99 price.