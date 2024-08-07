AMD reveals Ryzen 9000 prices, chips coming August 8

Following a brief delay in the launch of the Ryzen 9000 processor family, AMD is finally ready to reveal how much it will ask for the privilege of owning the latest-generation AMD processor. The Ryzen 9000 Series is coming on August 8 in the form of two models, and two more will follow shortly on August 15.

The Ryzen 7 9700X and the Ryzen 5 9600X will launch first. The 9700X costs $359, while the 9600X costs $279. The beefier Ryzen 9 9950X and 9900X will be available on August 15 and cost $649 and $499, respectively.

AMD Ryzen 9000 Series processors are ready to deliver world class gaming and creator performance.



Here is the entire Ryzen 9000 lineup AMD is launching this month:

Socket Cores Max Clocks Cache TDP Price AMD Ryzen 9950X AM5 16 cores / 32 threads 5.7 GHz 80 MB 170 W $649 AMD Ryzen 9900X 12 cores / 24 threads 5.6 GHz 76 MB 120 W $499 AMD Ryzen 9700X 8 cores / 16 threads 5.5 GHz 40 MB 65 W $359 AMD Ryzen 9600X 6 cores / 12 threads 5.4 GHz 38 MB 65 W $279

It is worth noting that the Ryzen 9000 Series launches at a lower price than the 7000 Series. The new Ryzen 9 models are $50 cheaper than their 7000 Series counterparts, while the Ryzen 7 9700X is $40 cheaper, and the Ryzen 5 9600X is $20 cheaper. Some suggest that it is because the 9700X cannot beat the gaming performance of the Ryzen 7 7800X3D.

AMD initially planned to launch the Ryzen 9000 Series on July 31. However, the company delayed its latest processors, allegedly due to a typo on the IHS (Integrated Heat Spreader) of certain models. There were several posts with images of the Ryzen 7 9700X and Ryzen 5 9600X labeled as Ryzen 9 models, but AMD never revealed what was the true reason behind the delay. Luckily, it was not too long, and the company is making up for that with better prices.