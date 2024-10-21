AMD confirms Ryzen 9000X3D processors are coming November 7

AMD has finally revealed the launch date of its upcoming Ryzen 9000 processors with stacked 3D V-Cache. At the moment, details are scarce, and all the official information we have is the launch date. If you want the latest Ryzen 9000X3D chip, mark November 7 on your calendar.

Legends are written by those who dare to be bold. Hello, next-gen X3D💥 pic.twitter.com/lQpLd3yulb — Jack Huynh (@JackMHuynh) October 21, 2024

AMD's teaser does not provide much information about the upcoming processor, except for the launch date and the general facts about the AM5 platform and the Zen5 architecture, such as PCIe Gen 5.0 and DDR5 memory support. However, according to multiple rumors, AMD will launch its next-gen X3D processors with the Ryzen 7 9800X3D.

The Ryzen 7 9800X3D reportedly features eight cores and 104MB of L3 cache, with the maximum clock reaching up to 5.2GHz. This chip should tame the criticism that the initial Ryzen 9000 lineup faced after reviewers discovered that the previous-gen Ryzen 7000X3D models offer better game performance. However, as leaked MSI slides revealed, the gaming performance uplift over the previous-gen X3D models is not going to be mind-blowing.

The news about the launch of Ryzen 9000X3D processors comes short of Intel's launch of Core Ultra 200S chips, which should debut on October 24. Interestingly, Intel already confirmed that its latest processors are slightly slower than AMD's Ryzen 7000X3D processors. It is quite possible that for many, sticking to the more affordable Ryzen 7000X3D models will be a better option money-wise.

If you do not care about AMD's Ryzen 9000X3D processors, you might be tempted to get its latest Ryzen 9000 chips, which are now up to $50 off. The discount applies to the Ryzen 9 9950X ($50 off) and the Ryzen 9 9900X, Ryzen 7 9700X, and Ryzen 5 9600X ($30 off).

