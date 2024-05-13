Now you can play PS1 games on your Apple iPhone and iPad, thanks to Gamma emulator

After Apple relaxed its policy to allow retro game emulators to be published on the App Store, a lot of emulators started popping up in the marketplace. First, the iGBA Game Boy emulator arrived on the App Store. However, it was removed as it violated Apple's rules regarding spam and intellectual property.

Then Provenance Emulator, a popular multi-platform emulator, debuted on the App Store, which allowed iPhone users to play games from popular consoles such as the NES, SNES, Game Boy, Nintendo 64, Nintendo DS, and even Atari, Sega, and PlayStation to the iPhone. Delta emulator also arrived for iPhone users, and it was soon confirmed to launch on iPads.

Now, the first PlayStation 1 (PS1) game emulator, Gamma for iPhone and iPad, has just arrived on the App Store. The Gamma retro game emulator was developed by Benjamin Stark. One of the best features of this emulator is that it lets you customize the onscreen controller skins and also includes support for Bluetooth controllers. You can also plug in your wired controller to play PS1 games on your iPhone, iPad, and non-wired keyboards.

The Gamma retro game emulator is based on the Delta emulator's codebase with a PS1 core. The emulator backs up game files, save states, and pulls up game artwork using cloud-sync services such as Google Drive and Dropbox. Gamma emulator will give you the option to choose your preferred method to back up games and save files.

To start playing games, you need to head over to the App Store and get the Gamma emulator on your iPhone or iPad. Upon launching the emulator, you can hit the '+' (Plus) icon to import ROMs, and once that's done, all games will be populated automatically with their artworks. While the app doesn't confirm officially, Reddit users have reported that CHD, BIN, and IMG files work fine with the emulator.

Reddit users have also highlighted that although the Gamma emulator supports Bluetooth and wired controllers, the app crashes when using gamepads. So, we would suggest you wait till the issue gets resolved before using the Gamma emulator if you want to enjoy it with a controller. The app does show full-screen ads, so that's there to annoy you.