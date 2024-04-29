Retro Game emulator Delta announces that it is all set to debut for Apple iPad

Apple recently relaxed its App Store policy to allow retro game emulators to be published in its marketplace. After the announcement, a lot of things happened. A Game Boy emulator, iGBA, made its debut on the App Store but was soon taken off because it violated Apple's rules regarding spam and intellectual property.

Soon, the Provenance emulator, a popular multi-platform emulator, brought games from popular consoles such as the NES, SNES, Game Boy, Nintendo 64, Nintendo DS, and even Atari, Sega, and PlayStation to the iPhone.

Delta Emulator also made its official debut in the App Store for iOS, and now its developer, Riley Testut, has confirmed that it is almost ready for its iPad debut. In a Threads post, Riley said that the Delta emulator is 'near completion,' and just some controller skins and bug fixes are left to be ironed out.

Riley also explained that the Delta emulator for iPad wasn't the original idea, and they were considering limiting the availability of the emulator to the EU via alternative app marketplace AltStore PAL, which doesn't support iPad.

However, thanks to the changes in the App Store policies, Delta was made available on the App Store for iPhones for free in the United States and later rolled out to other countries on April 17. Since its launch, the Delta emulator has been very popular.

Now, Riley has announced that support for iPads will arrive for the Delta emulator when Delta v1.6 hits the App Store. But if you are a Patreon supporter, then you don't have to wait, and you can get your hands on the Delta v1.6 with iPad support right now from the regular AltStore. No official date of arrival for Delta v1.6 on the App Store has been announced, but it is expected to happen soon.