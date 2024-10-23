Apple rumored to be developing a dedicated iOS game store

We all have been following the development around retro game emulators for iPhones, and now there are numerous emulators available on the App Store. These emulators let you play games from different consoles such as PS, PS2, Nintendo DS, Wii, Game Boy, Atari, Sega, NES, SNES, and more. Now, it appears that Apple has taken iPhone gaming pretty seriously, as a new report suggests that Apple is working on a dedicated iOS game store for iPhones.

According to 9to5mac, the iOS game store is expected to debut with an iOS 18 or iOS 19 update and it could integrate Game Center profile, achievements, challenges, events, leaderboards, and more., from both the App Store and Apple Arcade. However, the game store is not expected to replace the already available Game Center. Notably, the new game store will have multiple tabs including a "Play Now" tab, where users can find games, friends, and more. The "Play Now" tab is also a place where users can find editorial content and game suggestions.

Additionally, the Apple Game Store is expected to offer FaceTime and iMessage integrations, making communication process between players during active gameplay sessions. The dedicated game store will also have "App Clips," which will help promote mini-games that aren't resource-heavy and don't consume a lot of local storage. By the looks of it, the dedicated iOS game store works like the Xbox game app for iPhone, where players can see their status, and friends' activities, and search for new games.

Apple Arcade is available for a subscription plan, giving iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV users access to games for $6.99 per month. With the introduction of the iOS game store, Apple may want to highlight the iPhone's engaging gaming features, allowing users to fully utilize the premium hardware, and also the money they have invested in owning the device.