Alleged 9070 XT performance benchmark compared to Nvidia 4090, 4080, 4070 Ti, AMD 7900 XTX

A member and a reviewer on the Chiphell (Chinese) forum earlier today published a bit of a cryptic message about AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 9070 series (RDNA 4) GPUs. The member who goes by the name nApoleon wrote "最新更新:5000系列别着急预定,然后4060以上的显卡如果想换卡立刻马上赶紧卖,天变了…彻底大变天…" which when Google-translated to English reads:

Latest update: Don’t rush to pre-order the 5000 series, and if you want to change graphics cards above 4060, sell them immediately. The world has changed... It has completely changed...

Thus the person is suggesting that users who are on Nvidia's RTX 40 series GPUs and are looking to upgrade to RTX 50 series should change their plans, citing purported information about the performance of AMD's RX 9070 XT.

The user posted some screenshots a few hours ago about an alleged RX 9070 XT's scores on 3DMark's Speed Way and Time Spy Extreme synthetic benchmarks only to delete them later. However, others on the thread managed to screenshot the results, and it certainly looks pretty impressive overall, at least compared to the kind of expectations that have been set so far.

First up we have 3DMark's DX12-based Time Spy Extreme, where the purported 9070 XT has scored 14558 points. This is roughly 50.4% faster than the RX 7800 XT we have, which does around 9680 points. The 7900 XTX manages around 15259 points on average.

In terms of an Nvidia comparison, this is ahead of an RTX 4080 SUPER, although bear in mind that Radeon does do better in Time Spy than GeForce.

The other leaked score is in Speed Way, a more modern ray tracing benchmark, and here the alleged RX 9070 XT has managed 6345 points, which is 59% better than our 7800 XT's score as the latter produced around 3988 points.

This is right on par with the average 7900 XTX, which scores around 6348, and quite a bit behind the RTX 4080, which does 7243.

Here's a comparison of all the scores including Nvidia RTX 4090, 4080, 4070 Ti, and 4070, as well as AMD's 7900 XTX, XT, 7800 XT, and 7700 XT. They are color coded in red (for Radeon) and green (for GeForce) and the darker the shade, the more powerful the GPU:

Besides the scores, the leaker also published supposed screenshots of GPU-Z, although that shows the specs of the GPU as well as things like core boost clocks. The image shows boosts of over 3GHz or 3000 Mhz, which are in-line with AMD's own statements of optimized CU for higher IPC and better clocks.

However, the GPU-Z software seemingly misidentifies this supposedly real 9070 XT as a 7800 XT but that is certainly possible given that it is an unreleased product.

The sensor data of this mysterious card when running the Furmark stress test was also shared:

As you can see, the alleged AMD 9070 XT appears to consume 329 watts though it is expected from a power virus stress test like Furmark, and AIB partners are prepared with high-power variants of the RX 9070 XT since there are several examples of three 8-pin power connector models shown off so far at CES 2025.

Source and images: Chiphell via 0x22h, Wukongmyth