Nvidia admits RTX 5070 nowhere near 4090 performance without DLSS "fake" frames

Nvidia's CES 2025 keynote saw the announcement of RTX 5000 series Blackwell GPUs, and as is usually the case, the company revealed some performance details of the same. Huge claims were made about the performance uplift as Nvidia stated that its new $549 RTX 5070 would deliver performance equivalent to RTX 4090, the current Ada Lovelace flagship.

However, almost every performance benchmark chart provided by Nvidia showed performance uplifts that included its new DLSS 4 technology that can deliver 4x frame generation via its new Multi-Frame Generation (MFG) feature.

People were obviously not too happy with this as they wanted to know the actual boost without the aid of any upscaling or frame interpolation technology in place.

Several memes and posts were published and shared discussing how Nvidia was using "fake" frames to hype the new RTX 5090, 5080, and especially the 5070, claiming how this GPU was as good as a 4090. For context, the gaming community often jokingly refers AI-generated frames as "fake" frames.

At the Nvidia Editor’s Day event, the company provided more performance details and benchmark charts for its GPUs. Additionally, the AI giant finally offered some clarity on non-DLSS performance.

According to Justin Walker, the GeForce desktop product manager, the RTX 5080 is about 15% faster than the 4080 in ray tracing performance, likewise, the RTX 5090 is also said to offer about a similar amount of performance uplift in ray tracing.

The bigger gains can be seen on RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070, both of which will be 20% faster than their corresponding 40-series counterparts, the 4070 Ti and 4070. Thus, in a nutshell:

RTX 5090 vs RTX 4090 (Native RT / No DLSS) = +15%

RTX 5080 vs RTX 4080 (Native RT / No DLSS) = +15%

RTX 5070 Ti vs RTX 4070 Ti (Native RT / No DLSS) = +20%

RTX 5070 vs RTX 4070 (Native RT / No DLSS) = +20%

Thus, Nvidia's previous claim of the 5070 being equivalent to the 4090 falls completely flat, at least in the case of ray tracing.

According to TechPowerUp's data of Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, the RTX 4090 is nearly 2.2 times or close to 120% faster than the RTX 4070 in 4K ray tracing, and it shows a similar differential in case of 1080p and 1440p path tracing as well.

This means AMD's RX 9070 series may have an excellent fighting chance against the RTX 5070 series.

Via: Digital Trends