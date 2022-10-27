You can save £220 importing a Surface Laptop Go from the U.S. to the U.K.

It seems odd, but you would be better off importing an Amazon Renewed Surface Laptop Go from the U.S. to the U.K. than buying one locally, as it would save you around £220 off the cost of a brand new one. That's even after shipping and import fees are taken into account, but also because Amazon doesn't have a "Renewed" option for this model in the U.K. (but there are a lot of MacBooks on offer).

Right now, the Amazon Renewed brand is selling the Surface Laptop Go i5-1035G1, 128GB, 8GB variant for $339, which is already $246.98 (42%) cheaper than a new one. And to elaborate on the details of the Amazon Renewed brand, this is what they say:

The product is refurbished, fully functional, and in excellent condition. Backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee. This pre-owned product has been professionally inspected, tested and cleaned by Amazon qualified vendors.

This product is in "Excellent condition". The screen and body show no signs of cosmetic damage visible from 12 inches away.

This product will have a battery that exceeds 80% capacity relative to new.

Accessories may not be original, but will be compatible and fully functional. Product may come in generic box.

This product is eligible for a replacement or refund within 90 days of receipt if it does not work as expected.

Such a savings might be worth the gamble if you are looking to get a Surface Laptop that isn't as old as the hills and comes with a level of warranty and guarantee. If it turns out to be a dud, you can at least return it and not worry about losing your money.

Specs

CPU Intel Core i5-1035G1 Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Display 12.45 inches, 1536x1024, 148ppi, 3:2, multi-touch, PixelSense Body 10.95x8.11x0.62in (278.18x206.17x15.658mm), 2.45lb (1.11kg) Memory 8GB LPDDR4x RAM Storage 128GB SSD Battery Up to 13 hours of typical device usage

Fast Charging - Charge your Surface Laptop Go to 80% in just over one hour

39W Surface Connect charger Ports USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

Surface Connect

3.5mm audio Input Precision trackpad: 115mm x 76.66mm

Five-finger multitouch gesture

Full-size Chiclet-style keyboard with 1.3mm travel Security Firmware TPM and Hardware TPM (Commercial only)

Enterprise-grade protection with Windows Hello sign-in

One Touch sign in with FingerPrint Reader Power button (Surface Laptop Go i5/4GB/64GB does not include Fingerprint Power Button.) Connectivity WiFi 6: 802.11ax compatible

Bluetooth Wireless 5.0 technology Camera 720p HD f/2.0 camera (front-facing) Audio Dual far-field Studio Mics

Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby® Audio™ Premium Color Ice Blue Material Top & Keyboard Cover: Aluminum

Base: Polycarbonate composite resin system with glass fiber and 30% postconsumer recycled content OS Windows 10 Home in S mode Price $339 ($246.98 off) £ 378.17 incl shipping + import fees

And going by the reviews, it seems that people have been impressed by the refurbished quality of the two-year-old Surface Laptop. In one such review, "Helen" writes:

OK, I'll admit: I was extremely skeptical when buying this "renewed" laptop. I can't tell you how many times I've bought a "refurbished" device only to receive something that looked and performed like it had been to war. Echoing what others have said, this is the exact opposite. My laptop came well-packaged and it comes in Microsoft Certified Refurbished white box. It was even packaged like it was brand new with the plastic wrap on the device and accessories (which were also new). Furthermore, there were no signs of wear or use on the laptop. It looks like a brand new device. I checked the battery health (both with Windows and Linux) and both report the battery at 100% health. In fact, Windows had the cycle count at 2.

Right now, the Surface Laptop Go has a customer rating of 4.4 based on 212 reviews, and while there is always a chance that something can go wrong, in my own personal experience, Amazon has great customer service for returns, even from abroad. They will cover the cost of return, if you need it.

A run down of our order from Amazon U.S. to UK address

We gave the Surface Laptop Go a solid 8 out of 10 in our review when it came out two years ago, and with its 10th-gen Intel CPU and Windows Hello support, it is still a very capable Windows 11 device.

import to U.K. incl import fees and shipping = £378.17 (as of writing)

