Nvidia Broadcast gets fixes for Windows 11 version 24H2

Although Windows 11 version 24H2 is not available to all users in the Stable Channel, some developers are already shipping fixes and optimizations for their software that is running on systems with the upcoming Windows 11 feature update. Nvidia, for one, released a hotfix for its Broadcast software for customers with Windows 11 version 24H2 preview builds.

If you have opted into the Windows Insider program and have updated to version Win11 24H2, you may experience issues with the NVIDIA Broadcast virtual camera.



To resolve this issue, download our latest hotfix and follow these instructions: Install NVIDIA Broadcast v1.4.0.38

Verify in your video conferencing or livestreaming apps that you are pointing to "Camera (NVIDIA Broadcast)"

After installing the latest Nvidia Broadcast version, launch your video conferencing or live streaming app and select Nvidia Broadcast. Note that installing Nvidia Broadcast version 1.4.0.38 will result in two versions of the Broadcast camera. To make things work, select "Camera (Nvidia Broadcast)," not "Camera (Nvidia Broadcast) (Windows Virtual Camera)."

You can download Nvidia Broadcast with the latest hotfix using the following links:

Offline installer for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series (Ada Lovelace) - Click here

Offline installer for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series (Ampere) - Click here

Offline installer for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20 series (Turing) - Click here

To learn more about Nvidia Broadcast Hotfix version 1.4.0.38, head to the official website.

For those unfamiliar, Nvidia Broadcast is a software that enables a set of streaming-related features on systems with specific Nvidia graphics cards (RTX 20 Series, RTX 30 Series, and RTX 40 Series). It lets you drown out the background noise, set custom backgrounds without the need for a green screen or complex lighting, keep you in the frame, adjust the lighting, correct the eye contact and more. Those features are similar to Windows Studio Effects in Copilot+ PCs that launched on June 18.