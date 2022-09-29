PlayStation exclusive Sackboy: A Big Adventure heads to PC in October

Sony has ramped up its PC porting plans quite a lot this year to meet its ambitious revenue projections for the platform. We have seen God of War and Spider-Man already arrive in 2022, and soon, Spider-Man Miles Morales and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is joining the fray. But Sony is not done yet with the year, as Sackboy: A Big Adventure is now also hitting PC this October.

While a PC port for the PlayStation exclusive platformer has been rumored before, the confirmation comes from a seemingly accidental upload of the official PC features trailer by PlayStation Latin America YouTube channel. The trailer may get pulled down soon to have it match up with Sony's full-fledged reveal plans, but for now, it's available for viewing below.

The trailer shows Sackboy: A Big Adventure hitting PC on October 27, 2022. Like other recent PlayStation ports, the title will feature up to 4K and 120 FPS support, ultra-wide screen monitor compatibility, DLSS (plus probably FSR), and VRR support. It will be available on both Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Developed by Sumo Digital, Sackboy was originally released on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in 2020, offering a 2.5D platforming experience featuring the protagonist of the LittleBigPlanet series. The critically acclaimed title also features local and online multiplayer for up to four players.

Sony should be intentionally unveiling Sackboy: A Big Adventure for PC quite soon, maybe even later today, with more information. This isn't the only leak of a Sony port to happen this week either, with footage of the PC options menu of roguelike Returnal also being shown off before an official reveal.