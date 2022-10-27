Warhammer 40K Mechanicus and Saturnalia are free on the Epic Games Store

The ongoing weekly freebies from the Epic Games Store refreshed once again today, and to replace the Fallout 3 and Evoland giveaways from last time arrived copies of Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus and Saturnalia.

Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus comes in as a tactics title akin to the XCOM series. It offers turn-based action as you command a legion of Adeptus Mechanicus on the newly discovered Necron planet of Silva Tenebris.

Here's how the developer Bulwark Studios describes it:

Customize your team, manage resources, discover long-forgotten tech, and control your Tech-Priests’ every move. Your every decision will shape the missions ahead and ultimately decide the fate of the troops under your command in over 50 hand-crafted missions.

Next up is Saturnalia, and it has appeared on the Epic Games Store as a day-one drop onto the platform, all for free. It is a survival horror adventure touting a multi-character storyline. The mysterious village you will be exploring changes every time one of your protagonists dies, making it also a rogue-lite experience.

The developer Santa Ragione describes the game as follows:

A game inspired and heavily influenced by the folklore of Sardinia, Italy (a region rich with unique traditions and culture) where you play as four characters, experiencing a deeply connected storyline that ties back to the haunting traditions of an ancient village.

Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus and Saturnalia giveaways are available for PC gamers to claim until next Thursday, November 3, from the Epic Games Store. Filament and Rising Storm 2 are what's coming next week.