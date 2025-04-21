Nvidia fixes Windows 11 24H2 driver issues but completely breaks GPU temperature reading

Nvidia's RTX 5000 series desktop launch has been one of the worst in the company's history, and we are not exaggerating when we say that. That is because the 50-series has been plagued with misleading marketing claims, burnt and melted power connectors, and loads of display issues related to the graphics driver.

The company has been continuously fixing such problems, and the latest driver version, 576.02, also resolves a variety of such issues, including ones on Windows 11 24H2 that are related to "general stability, and black screens."

However, as Neowin reader LiLmEgZ pointed out in the article comments, users are still encountering plenty of problems despite the driver package being packed with bugfixes. One such problem is related to temperature sensor data reading as the GPU temperature on the Nvidia App gets stuck at certain temperature points.

For example, the feedback thread on the GeForce forum that talks about this mentions that the user's Asus ROG Astral RTX 5090 read a constant 25 degree Celsius. It looks like a reboot is necessary to fix the problem. The user goku5993 writes:

Wrong temperature reading in new Drivers Astral 5090. When I turn on PC all my temperature programs is on 25 degrees. I need to restart PC and this is fixed…

Other commenters on the thread also encountered the same problem on 5080, 5070, and it is not just isolated to 50-series either as RTX 40-series and RTX 30-series GPU owners are also affected.

Another user marioho writes:

The temperature that Nvidia's api broadcasts gets stuck after boot, but it should still report the correct temp via NVIDIA Overlay. It's a tremendous issue though if you use third party tools like Afterburner or Fancontrol to manage your fan curves, as they'll be always reading the same cold boot temp and won't ramp up the fans as needed. Restarting the PC fixes it, as a restart in modern Windows is a true reboot. Shutting the PC down via the usual Windows shortcut won't do it if you have Fast Boot enabled (it is enabled by default by the way) as it saves some aspects of the OS state on your drive, and that will get you a broken Nvidia temp when it resumes the session later.

If you are on Nvidia's 576.02 driver and are having to deal with this problem, the best thing to do would be to roll back to the previous driver version, as users say this fixes the problem. This workaround is reminiscent of what even the game devs had suggested recently due to GeForce driver issues.