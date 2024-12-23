When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Nvidia releases a hotfix driver to patch stutters in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Nvidia has released a new hotfix driver to address issues with the recently launched Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on PC (it recently received an update that enabled Path Tracing for systems with high-end Nvidia graphics cards). According to the company, some users are experiencing intermittent stuttering when playing the game. There is also another patch that improves stability in Ubisoft games that use the Snowdrop engine.

Here is the changelog:

This hotfix addresses the following issues:

  • [Indiana Jones and the Great Circle ] Some users may experience intermittent micro-stuttering [5015165]
  • Improved stability for UBISoft games using the Snowdrop engine [4914325]

Nvidia 566.45 hotfix is based on the recently released driver 566.36 WHQL (check its full release notes here). Therefore, it contains all the patches, fixes, and known bugs as version 566.36. If you do not need these specific improvements, you can skip this update. Changes in hotfix releases usually arrive later with the next WHQL driver update.

You can download the Nvidia GeForce Hotfix 566.45 driver from the official website (direct link). It is available on systems with 64-bit Windows 10 and 11 versions and the following graphics cards:

Architectures RTX Series GTX Series TITAN Series

Ada Lovelace
Ampere
Turing
Pascal
Maxwell

 GeForce RTX 40 Series
GeForce RTX 30 Series
GeForce RTX 20 Series		 GeForce GTX 16 Series
GeForce GTX 10 Series
GeForce GTX 900
GeForce GTX 700
GeForce GTX TITAN X

TITAN RTX
TITAN V
TITAN Xp
TITAN X (Pascal)

The official support page with the changelog is available here.

