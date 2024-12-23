Nvidia releases a hotfix driver to patch stutters in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Nvidia has released a new hotfix driver to address issues with the recently launched Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on PC (it recently received an update that enabled Path Tracing for systems with high-end Nvidia graphics cards). According to the company, some users are experiencing intermittent stuttering when playing the game. There is also another patch that improves stability in Ubisoft games that use the Snowdrop engine.

Here is the changelog:

This hotfix addresses the following issues: [Indiana Jones and the Great Circle ] Some users may experience intermittent micro-stuttering [5015165]

Improved stability for UBISoft games using the Snowdrop engine [4914325]

Nvidia 566.45 hotfix is based on the recently released driver 566.36 WHQL (check its full release notes here). Therefore, it contains all the patches, fixes, and known bugs as version 566.36. If you do not need these specific improvements, you can skip this update. Changes in hotfix releases usually arrive later with the next WHQL driver update.

You can download the Nvidia GeForce Hotfix 566.45 driver from the official website (direct link). It is available on systems with 64-bit Windows 10 and 11 versions and the following graphics cards:

Architectures RTX Series GTX Series TITAN Series Ada Lovelace

Ampere

Turing

Pascal

Maxwell GeForce RTX 40 Series

GeForce RTX 30 Series

GeForce RTX 20 Series GeForce GTX 16 Series

GeForce GTX 10 Series

GeForce GTX 900

GeForce GTX 700

GeForce GTX TITAN X TITAN RTX

TITAN V

TITAN Xp

TITAN X (Pascal)

The official support page with the changelog is available here.