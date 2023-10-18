NVIDIA reportedly preparing a "SUPER" refresh for RTX 4070, 4070 Ti and RTX 4080

According to recent leaks from several reliable sources, NVIDIA may refresh its RTX 40 series lineup with new SUPER-branded GPUs. A reliable leaker, @hongxing2020, claims NVIDIA is working on GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER, RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, and RTX 4070 SUPER models.

Recently, another leaker, @Zed__Wang, has mentioned that NVIDIA is developing a more powerful variant of the RTX 4080, which could utilize the SUPER or Ti branding.

While full specifications are unknown, the RTX 4080 SUPER is said to be based on the full-fat AD102 GPU core, identical to that found in the RTX 4090. This indicates it will have a higher CUDA core count and memory bandwidth than the non-SUPER RTX 4080, which uses a cut-down AD103 die.

TGP for the RTX 4080 SUPER is reportedly set at 450W, a significant boost over the 320W TGP of the RTX 4080. Perhaps most notably, leaks suggest the RTX 4080 SUPER will come with a 320-bit memory interface and 20GB of GDDR6X VRAM.

… — hongxing2020 (@hongxing2020) October 18, 2023

This new SKU could help address the large performance gap between the RTX 4080 and RTX 4090. The RTX 4080 SUPER pricing is speculated to match the original RTX 4080, with that card receiving a price cut. Refreshes of the RTX 4070 Ti and RTX 4070 are also believed to be in the works to provide additional options at different price points.

While the SUPER branding was not used for Ampere (RTX 30 series), it previously appeared with Turing (RTX 20 series) cards. This would mark the first time NVIDIA introduced a Ti model with the SUPER-branding if released. Historically, the Ti variants denoted a higher-spec SKU, while SUPER was used for performance bumps to existing non-Ti cards through a mid-series update.

If an RTX 4070 Ti SUPER does materialize, it would represent an interesting hybrid of these two naming schemes. So multiple leaks pointing to these SKUs suggest that plans are further along than speculation.

Sources: @hongxing2020 and @Zed__Wang (via Wccftech)