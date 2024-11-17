This Zotac Nvidia RTX 4080 SUPER (16GB VRAM) is just $950

If you are in the market for a high-end graphics card and want to spend under $1000, then you can have a look at Nvidia's RTX 4080 SUPER, wherein the "AMP" variant from Zotac is selling for just $950 (purchase link under the specs list below).

The RTX 4080 SUPER is a fairly powerful GPU and is a bit faster than the vanilla 4080. It also competes well with the AMD RX 7900 XTX in terms of rasterization, trading blows with it and is a lot faster at ray tracing.

Hence, in most games, the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER will be the better card, though, in some instances, it can get beat down too, like we recently found in our Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 review, but that is mainly because the game does not have any ray tracing and is also optimized for Radeon.

The key technical specs of the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER AMP 16GB are given below:

CUDA cores : 10240

Core Clock Boost : 2610 MHz

VRAM : 16GB GDDR6X, 256-bit wide interface

Memory Clock & Bandwidth : 23 Gbps || 736.3 GB/s

Display Outputs : 3 x DisplayPort 1.4a (up to 7680x4320@60Hz)

1 x HDMI® Connector*

*Supports 4K 120Hz HDR, 8K 60Hz HDR, and Variable Refresh Rate as specified in the HDMI 2.1a Specification

HDCP Support: 2.3

Multi Display Capability: Quad Display

Power Input : 1 x 12VHPWR

Cooling: IceStorm 2.0

Slot Size: 2.5 slot

Get the Zotac AMP 4080 SUPER at the link below:

ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 Super AMP DLSS 3 16GB GDDR6X 256-bit 23 Gbps PCIE 4.0 Gaming Graphics Card, IceStorm 2.0 Advanced Cooling, Spectra RGB Lighting, ZT-D40820F-10P: $949.99 (Amazon US)

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles and especially our TECH_BARGAINS column where we post some of the best daily deals to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.