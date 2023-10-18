Microsoft releases Group Policy fix for Windows 10 KB5031356 Patch Tuesday "8007000D" fails

Microsoft, last week, released the Windows Patch Tuesday security updates for both Windows 10 and Windows 11. The former (KB5031356) has been causing installation issues with "Error 8007000D (ERROR_INVALID_DATA)" being displayed on affected systems and devices.

Microsoft "resolved" the issue using known issue rollback (KIR). It also provided steps to manually fix the problem by using Deployment Image Servicing and Management (DISM) Windows image repair. We covered that in this article which lists the steps to carry out the manual fix.

Today, Microsoft has again updated its Windows health dashboard website to add an additional way to carry out the KIR that involves Group Policy (GPO) changes. Microsoft has released this especially for enterprised-managed devices such that system admins and IT admins can deploy the known issue rollback easily and conveniently on such managed devices.

The tech giant has explained how to deploy the new group policy and has also provided the necessary download:

For enterprise-managed devices that have installed an affected update and encountered this issue, it can be resolved by installing and configuring a special Group Policy. The special Group Policy can be found in Computer Configuration -> Administrative Templates -> . For information on deploying and configuring these special Group Policy, please see How to use Group Policy to deploy a Known Issue Rollback. Group Policy downloads with Group Policy name: Download for Windows 10, version 22H2 and Windows 10, version 21H2 - Windows 10 20H2, 21H1, 21H2 and 22H2 KB5026879 230627_173533 Known Issue Rollback.msi

You may find additional details on the Microsoft health dashboard website which documents the topic.