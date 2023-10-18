NVIDIA is working with Foxconn to ‘accelerate the AI industrial revolution'

NVIDIA has announced that it’s working with Foxconn to accelerate the AI industrial revolution. Specifically, Foxconn is going to integrate NVIDIA’s technology to create a new class of data centres.

The companies said that move will power a range of applications such as digitalisation of manufacturing and inspection workflows, development of AI-powered electric vehicle and robotics platforms, and help deliver a growing number of language-based generative AI services.

Commenting on the partnership, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang said:

‘A new type of manufacturing has emerged — the production of intelligence. And the data centres that produce it are AI factories. Foxconn, the world’s largest manufacturer, has the expertise and scale to build AI factories globally. We are delighted to expand our decade-long partnership with Foxconn to accelerate the AI industrial revolution.’

Some specific smart solutions that Foxconn is working on with NVIDIA technologies are the Foxconn Smart EV based on the NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion 9 for autonomous vehicle fleets, Foxconn Smart Manufacturing robotic systems built with NVIDIA Isaac, and Foxconn Smart City which uses NVIDIA Metropolis intelligent video analytics platform.

Finally, NVIDIA said that Foxconn will be building systems based on NVIDIA hardware for its global customers. Some of the NVIDIA technologies that Foxconn is keen to leverage include NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs, NVIDIA GH200 Superchips, NVIDIA OVX reference designs and NVIDIA networking.

Foxconn customers who use this hardware will be able to deliver generative AI services and use simulation to more quickly train autonomous vehicles, including industrial robots.

NVIDIA has seen a massive boost to its stock price this year because its hardware is dominantly used to power generative AI services, it's unclear if the high stock price is maintainable or just hype.

By partnering with NVIDIA, Foxconn can better get in on the generative AI market and sell more products to its consumers around the world.

Source: NVIDIA